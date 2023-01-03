Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 871 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after buying an additional 825,639 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,145. The company has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

