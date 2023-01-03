Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. 50,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

