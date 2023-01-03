Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 21.2 %

NYSE GOTU traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. 121,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,708,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $735.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -1.12.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 211.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 17.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 236.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

