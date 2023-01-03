Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GENC stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a PE ratio of -336.67 and a beta of 0.55. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth $134,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

