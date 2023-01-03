General Electric (LON:GEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 35 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.27).

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.22.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.05%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

