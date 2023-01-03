Genesis Vision Market Cap Reaches $522,397.13 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $522,397.13 and approximately $574.33 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

