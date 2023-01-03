Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Genocea Biosciences
