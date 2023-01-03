GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 414,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 364,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,708. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOVX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

