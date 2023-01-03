Geron Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,275 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,519 call options.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of Geron stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $930.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.76. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GERN. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

