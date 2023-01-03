Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Glencore Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 447,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 650 ($7.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 720 ($8.67) to GBX 710 ($8.55) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 625 ($7.53) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 560 ($6.75) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

