Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Up 13.8% in December

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,400 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 431,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

GBTG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,964. Global Business Travel Group has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.29 million. Analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martine Gerow bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $128,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in Global Business Travel Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,215,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.