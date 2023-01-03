Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05. 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Global X Guru Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.09% of Global X Guru Index ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

