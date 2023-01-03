Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Stock Position Boosted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $123,031,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,398,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 345,074 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 218,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,926,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PFFD stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 1,317,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.