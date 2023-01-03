GMX (GMX) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, GMX has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $41.56 or 0.00249569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $349.30 million and $1.70 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,792,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,405,349 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

