Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Trading Up 1.1%

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating) was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($17.23) and last traded at GBX 1,395 ($16.81). Approximately 4,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,380 ($16.63).

Gresham House Strategic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £63.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,395 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,395.

About Gresham House Strategic

(Get Rating)

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.