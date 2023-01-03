GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Raised to $4.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,455. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

