GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Price Down 8.7%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 132,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 134,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of GT Biopharma from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87.

GT Biopharma ( OTCMKTS:GTBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

