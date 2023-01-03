Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,530 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 2.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BCE worth $25,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 12.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

