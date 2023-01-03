Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.02 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Price Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.