Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $515,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $432,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $1,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $962,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $413,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.7 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $124.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.