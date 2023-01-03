Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $971,000 Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $195.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Get Rating

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

