Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

