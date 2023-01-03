Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $126.03 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

