Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

