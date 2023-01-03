GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $381.73 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $381.73 million and approximately $15,708.37 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004500 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007476 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

