Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 19,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Halliburton Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. 223,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,631,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

