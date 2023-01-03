Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 826,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCDI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,556. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Harbor Custom Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.