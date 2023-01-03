Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Bought by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

