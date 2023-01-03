Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Hawkins stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. 44,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $803.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.84. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $48.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $241.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. Analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 1,196.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

