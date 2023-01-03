Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 118,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Haynes International stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. 76,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

