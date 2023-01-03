HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 724 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBC Financial Services PLLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 3.4% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. 35,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.68. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

