HC Wainwright Lowers ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $15.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
IMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.
ImmunoGen Stock Performance
Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.