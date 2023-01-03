HC Wainwright Lowers ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target to $15.00

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $22.00 target price on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. The company had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. On average, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

