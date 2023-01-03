HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,383. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.21. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after acquiring an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

