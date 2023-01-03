Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Update

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,769,500 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 1,529,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDDRF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 2.8 %

CDDRF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,023. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

