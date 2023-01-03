Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.34. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HCAT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $15,928. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 6.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 198,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.