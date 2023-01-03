HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Update

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,660 shares of company stock worth $1,573,789. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

