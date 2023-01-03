Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 717,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,656 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.82.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $272.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

