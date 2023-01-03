Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,500 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 863,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,961. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

In related news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $38,903.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,167.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $38,903.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,167.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $435,869. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HFWA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.