HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHLA. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,656,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 248,702 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,734,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 215,325 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE HHLA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,592. The company has a market cap of $524.75 million, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. HH&L Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

