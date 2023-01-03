HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0277 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $76.58 million and approximately $826,747.96 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00038767 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00228506 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02872411 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $832,478.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.