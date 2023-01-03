Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Price Performance

Shares of HIL stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.20. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.40.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.57 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International

Hill International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Hill International in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.