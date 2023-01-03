Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hill International Price Performance
Shares of HIL stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.20. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.40.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.57 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hill International
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill International (HIL)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.