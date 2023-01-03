Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.2 %

HGV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 809,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

