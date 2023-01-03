Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HGV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,417 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 387,980 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.