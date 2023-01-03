HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Short Interest Update

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

HireRight Stock Up 1.3 %

HRT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,312. HireRight has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,274,886 shares in the company, valued at $284,886,677.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 1,615,476 shares of company stock worth $18,261,342 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HireRight by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,452 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in HireRight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,716 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HireRight by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,003,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

