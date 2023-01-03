Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.0 days.

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $11.61 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,230 ($14.82) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 930 ($11.20) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.75) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,208 ($14.55) to GBX 1,145 ($13.80) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

