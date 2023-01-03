Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.07

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
