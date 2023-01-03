Horizons Wealth Management Acquires 5,370 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after buying an additional 960,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,082. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.19.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

