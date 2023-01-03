Horizons Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Horizons Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.97. 23,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,525. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87.

