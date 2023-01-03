Horizons Wealth Management Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 618.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. 90,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,694. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.