Horizons Wealth Management Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 2,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

